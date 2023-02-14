HamberMenu
On the move: Ramanathapuram launches travelling library for readers

The travelling library was launched at the District’s Mugavai Sangamam - Annual Book Fair 2023

February 14, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

L Srikrishna
The public take a look at the Mobile book stall at the fifith Ramanathapuram District Book Fair on Monday.

The public take a look at the Mobile book stall at the fifith Ramanathapuram District Book Fair on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Ramanathapuram district has launched a travelling library, an attractive custom-made colourful bus stacked with over 1,000 books.

The travelling library was launched at the District’s Mugavai Sangamam - Annual Book Fair 2023 underway at the Raja School Grounds here, which would be on display till February 19.

As a first step, the district administration is keen on making reading accessible and enjoyable for everyone, especially the young minds in the district.

The bus, according to the organisers, would tour around the district visiting government schools, village panchayats, old age homes and other public places after the fair, conducting reading sessions and giving the opportunity for everyone to find their favourite books.

The objective is to improve reading habit, provide easy library access to all government school children and the public, said District Collector Johny Tom Varghese.

The interior of the bus.

The interior of the bus. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The interior of the bus has an activity area and a reading corner. The activity area is meant to host workshops, storytelling sessions and other such events for small groups of students. One side of the bus is altered so that it could be opened and converted into a small stage/ platform for speakers/performers to address a larger audience.

The reading corner is designed to have shelves to accommodate a 1,000 books and the floor has felt mats for a comfortable experience.

The Mugavai Sangamam book fair has been a great start for an elaborate line up of initiatives that the district administration has planned for the year to improve reading interests, Mr. Varghese said.

A book donation drive is also being conducted and anyone can support the cause by donating books at the fair or at government offices in the district. Generous donations of over 10,000 books collected so far, are part of the travelling library. An official helpline number has also been launched +916374284628, for all enquiries regarding the book fair and donation drive.

