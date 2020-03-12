On SC directive CBI inspects fireworks units

SIVAKASI

A team of sleuths from the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday began inspection of fireworks units here following a directive from the Supreme Court.

Hearing a contempt of court petition with regard to violation of green cracker norms by the fireworks units, the apex court on March 3 directed the CBI to probe whether six fireworks manufacturers had violated its order and used barium nitrate.

The CBI sleuths, accompanied by local policemen, swooped down on various fireworks units in and around Sivakasi and collected samples of finished fireworks products and various types of chemicals stocked on their premises.

After sending them for chemical analysis, the CBI is expected to file its report to the Supreme Court.

The court in March 2019 ordered banning barium nitrate in making of crackers. The fireworks industry was asked to follow the formulations given by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to make various types of green crackers.

However, ahead of Deepavali in 2019, there were allegations that several cracker units in Sivakasi were not following NEERI formulations, but continuing to use the banned barium nitrate. The State police authorities were instructed to allow distribution, sale and bursting of only green crackers.