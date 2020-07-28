Omni bus operators ready to operate

The pandemic-induced lockdown had pushed bus owners into a financial crisis.

Private omni bus operators of Madurai say that it has been around four months since the imposition of restriction in movement of buses but still there is no clarity on when operations would resume. Having remained without income for many months, bus owners say that they are ready to resume services with even a 50% occupancy.

A. Mydeen Basha, president, Madurai Omni Bus Owners Association, said since the day the State government had announced the lockdown, buses which had travelled to different locations, have been stranded. “We initially thought that the lockdown would be there for a week,” he noted.

The pandemic-induced lockdown had pushed bus owners into a financial crisis. Despite the absence of income, they have been paying part of salaries to their drivers and cleaners. A parking fee of at least ₹ 250 each day for a bus is being paid.

“Though many owners have paid road tax for the first quarter of the year, it would be extremely difficult to pay the road tax for the upcoming quarters if the services do not resume,” he said.

S. Selvakumar, a private omni bus operator, said that since buses have not been running for more than five months tyres and engines have to be repaired before resuming operations.

With rising price of diesel, many operators would struggle to resume operations. “Despite such shortcomings, we are ready to operate buses with a 50% occupancy as it would fetch some income,” he added.

Mr. Basha said most of the operators have bought thermal scanners and disinfectants. “We have trained our drivers on how to follow safety precautions during journeys,” he added.

S. Sasikumar, a private bus operator, said that customer patronage might be low even if services resume. “Since most IT companies have announced work from home policy patronage for omni buses might be lower. But still we are ready to resume operations,” he added.

M. Rajesh, secretary of South Tamil Nadu Association of Travel and Tourism, said since flights are operational, bus services can resume with safety precautions. “Not everyone can afford to pay an exorbitant amount to travel by flights. The government must fix a price cap on private bus charges once the services resume,” he said.