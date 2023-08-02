Omni bus hits policeman on highways, dies in road accident

August 02, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CUMBUM

In a shocking incident, a policeman working as a head constable in Chinnamanur police station limits in Theni district died after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding omni bus on Chinnamanur-Uthamapalayam national highway on Monday night.

Police said that Ramakrishnan (42), who was returning home from the police station in the night, was hit by the omni bus headed to Bangalore from Cumbum as it approached Durgai Amman Temple on the national highway. After hitting the two-wheeler, the bus dragged it to a short distance in which it caught fire, some passengers said.

Stopping the bus, the driver and conductor safely moved out the passengers and informed the fire and rescue service personnel. However, as the fire spread, an unconscious Ramakrishnan, who was caught underneath the bus, died with burn injuries.

Chinnamanur police have registered a case and are investigating.

