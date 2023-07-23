Ombudsperson appointed for PM housing scheme in Virudhunagar

July 23, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

An ombudsperson has been appointed to look into the shortcomings in implementation of the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme (PMAY) in Virudhunagar district.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said V. Periyasamy had been appointed as the ombudsperson for resolving grievances in implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme since August 25, 2022.

People who faced any shortcomings in the PMAY scheme can approach Mr. Periyasamy on 63698-76887 or 89258-11346. Besides, complaints can be mailed to him over ombudsperson.vnr@gmail.com, the Collector said.