‘Olympian Revathi is a motivation force for girls’

Ministers from Madurai assure to take care of her sports expenses

“We will take care of all the sports expenses of Olympian Revathi Veeramani,” said Ministers P. Moorthy and P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at a felicitation ceremony organised by Lady Doak College here on Thursday.

The college gave a purse of ₹1 lakh to the 23-year-old athlete who was one of the 4x400m mixed relay squad at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Mr. Moorthy said, “The whole of India has been celebrating Ms. Revathi for her participation in the Olympics. We must thank her coach, professors and her family for the support they gave her. Participating in Olympics is a huge achievement in itself, but a girl from an under-privileged rural background doing it is something stupendous. It does not matter that she hasn’t won a medal. I am sure she will clinch gold in the next Olympics. I promise to provide her with financial support of any kind, to help her achieve her dream,” the Minister for Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Law said.

Mr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that taking part in Olympics itself was the pinnacle of all achievements in the world of sports and games. The story of Ms. Revathi is inspiring. She has instilled hope in girls, not just in her college, but across the country. Her achievement is path-breaking as she comes from a disadvantaged background. We are also glad that the number of sports achievements from the State is increasing every passing day. Improving the sports infrastructure and facilities is not an easy task, but people like Ms. Revathi inspire us to work towards it,” the Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management said.

College Principal and secretary Christianna Singh said that Ms. Revathi’s was one of the most significant achievements in the history of Lady Doak College and it was her perseverance that had brought her this far.