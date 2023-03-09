HamberMenu
Olive Ridley turtle carcass washed ashore

March 09, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Olive Ridley turtles are a Schedule 1 animal of Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

A male Olive Ridley turtle carcass was washed ashore at Harbour Beach in Thoothukudi on Thursday. On information, the forest personnel led by Range Officer, Thoothukudi Forest Range, R. Jino Blessil went to the spot and the post-mortem was done by Assistant Veterinary Surgeon, Mullakkaadu, Vel Manickavalli.

“This is one of the four major turtle species found in Gulf of Mannar. Though post-mortem report is awaited, we feel that the turtle, weighing about 35 Kg, might have died because of its age,” Mr. Jino said.

Olive Ridley turtles are Schedule 1 animal of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and hence comes under highest protection. “Poaching of Olive Ridley turtle can be punished with imprisonment,” Mr. Jino said.

