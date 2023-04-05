Olive Ridley hatchlings released into sea

April 05, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

District Collector P.N. Sridhar released 120 Olive Ridley hatchlings, all hatched in the forest department’s hatchery, into the sea at Dwarakapathi Beach on Wednesday.

Of the 5,993 Olive Ridley eggs collected by the department from the beaches of Kanniyakumari district last year, 3,708 hatchlings were released into the sea. This year, they have collected 9,491 eggs and 1,673 hatclings have been released into the sea so far while the remaining eggs are in the hatcheries.

The Collector also released a handbook on conserving marine and wildlife resources and inaugurated the garbage collection drive along the beach.

Assistant Collectors (Training) Kunal Yadav and Suhas, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja and forest personnel and the students participated.