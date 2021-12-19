Old, unused buildings to be demolished

Collector K.V. Muralidharan inspects demolition of an unused building in a middle school at Keela Gudalur in Theni district on Sunday.

19 December 2021 18:41 IST

THENI

At least 96 old and unused buildings, which were found to be unsafe, would be razed in a phased manner as per Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s directions, said Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan here on Sunday.

Inspecting a few buildings of government and aided schools in panchayat union and municipal limits, he said the unsafe buildings would be demolished. Based on the guidelines, new structures would be built.

The Collector visited a building at Keezha Gudalur Panchayat Middle School and told reporters that 58 officials, with eight teams, had been engaged in identifying old buildings.

They would primarily visit the schools in their blocks and taluks. After getting the opinion of Public Works Department engineers, the buildings would be pulled down.

The teams had been given deadlines, Mr. Muralidharan said, adding that there were 940 schools run by government and private institutions.

Apart from the schools, he said, anganwadis, noon meal centres and kitchens in the community centres would also be inspected.

The officials said buildings in mostly government and aided schools in panchayats were in a dilapidated condition. Due to the pandemic–induced lockdown and the recent rains, the buildings were left unused. Their upkeep was also not done regularly.

Project Director (District Rural Development Agency) R. Dhandapani, Uthamapalayam RDO Kousalya, Tahsildar Arjunan and DEO (in-charge) Suresh accompanied the Collector.