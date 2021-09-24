Old Pamban bridge stability issue sorted out

New rail bridge is expected to be thrown open by next March

All the stability issues with the century-old Pamban rail bridge have been set right and rail traffic can continue on it till the new bridge under construction is commissioned, said Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas.

After inspecting the old bridge and new bridge under construction along with Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth here on Friday, Mr. Thomas said that railway officials had attended to the stability problems in the old bridge, detected by the continuous health monitoring system (CHMS) installed in the bridge by Indian Institute of Technology-Madras. Officials led by Chief Engineer (Bridges), along with the DRM, attended to the problems, Mr. Thomas said.

The officials had done some improvement to the CHMS too to obviate suspension of traffic on the bridge, he said.

For 100 years

Replying to a question, Mr. Thomas said that the new bridge under construction by Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) would also have a life-span for 100 years like the old bridge. “While the old bridge has a speed restriction of 10 kmph, the maximum speed on the new bridge will be 80 kmph,” he said.

Around 50% of the work on the new bridge across the sea, to link Rameswaram island with the mainland, is expected to be completed by next March, the target set by the Prime Minister’s Office, he said.

Chief Bridge Engineer Sumeet Singhal and Chief Project Manager (RVNL) B. Kamalakara Reddy were present.