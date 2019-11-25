Old man seeks resumption of monthly assistance

TIRUNELVELI

A 70-year-old man, who came to the Collectorate on Monday with his two mentally challenged daughters, submitted a petition to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish appealing to her to issue orders for resuming the distribution of monthly assistance for them.

The frail-looking old man also appealed to the Collector to give a suitable job for another daughter, who has done her postgraduation in mathematics.

According to petitioner V. Narasimhan of Perinba Street in Palayamkottai, his two daughters — Chandrakala, 45, and Sri Sabhari, 28, both mentally challenged, were getting monthly assistance from 2009 to 2015.

However, the assistance was stopped abruptly without any prior information that landed the family, living in a rented house, in deep trouble.

“As my daughter Maharajothi, 26, has done M.Sc in mathematics, the Collector should recommend to the government to give her employment. Since my daughters are mentally affected, no house owner is ready to accept us. If a free house is given to us, it will be of great help,” Mr. Narasimhan said.