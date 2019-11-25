Madurai

Old man seeks resumption of monthly assistance

more-in

TIRUNELVELI

A 70-year-old man, who came to the Collectorate on Monday with his two mentally challenged daughters, submitted a petition to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish appealing to her to issue orders for resuming the distribution of monthly assistance for them.

The frail-looking old man also appealed to the Collector to give a suitable job for another daughter, who has done her postgraduation in mathematics.

According to petitioner V. Narasimhan of Perinba Street in Palayamkottai, his two daughters — Chandrakala, 45, and Sri Sabhari, 28, both mentally challenged, were getting monthly assistance from 2009 to 2015.

However, the assistance was stopped abruptly without any prior information that landed the family, living in a rented house, in deep trouble.

“As my daughter Maharajothi, 26, has done M.Sc in mathematics, the Collector should recommend to the government to give her employment. Since my daughters are mentally affected, no house owner is ready to accept us. If a free house is given to us, it will be of great help,” Mr. Narasimhan said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 8:09:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/old-man-seeks-resumption-of-monthly-assistance/article30078084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY