Old man seeks ration card, medical treatment for his mentally ill daughter

December 19, 2022 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Seeking a ration card for availing the pending benefits to be given by Indian Railways for his wife, a deceased railway worker, and treatment to his mentally ill daughter, a 73-year-old man submitted petition to Collector V. Vishnu on Monday.

The petitioner, S. Maria Singam Vickramasingapuram in the district said his wife Saradha, who was working as sweeper in Tirunelveli Railway Junction, passed away due to ill-health on September 18, 2009 even as she was in service.

While his 35-year-old son Venkatesan went missing 14 years ago, 30-year-old daughter, who suffered extreme depression after she lost her mother, too left the house to live under the Tirunelveli Junction two-tier flyover.

“Since I don’t have a document like ration card to prove Saradha as my wife, I cannot apply for getting the benefits being given by Indian Railways to its employees who die in harness. Hence, I appeal to the Collector to give me the ration card for getting the benefits and admit my daughter in the hospital for giving her appropriate medical treatment,” Mr. Maria Singam said.

Petitioner A. Mariappan of Subramaniyapuram Poththai near Ambasamudram submitted a petition seeking action against his ‘caste heads’, who have allegedly ostracised him.

Mr. Mariappan said the heads of his caste living in his village tried to illegally take his empty plot adjacent to his house for constructing a temple. When he resisted it, he was ostracised from the village and slapped a fine of ₹ 3,000. As he refused to pay the fine and approached the court seeking remedy, the fine was increased to ₹ 1 lakh, which was also not paid.

“When I tried to reconstruct my age-old house and expand it by building a couple of rooms on my empty plot in June last, it was stopped forcibly by the ‘caste heads’. I and my wife were threatened by them again. My complaint with the Ambasamudram police did not yield any good result. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to take due action to save my family,” Mr. Mariappan said.

When Mr. Maria Singam and Mr. Mariappan tried to immolate themselves after sprinkling kerosene on them on the Collectorate premises, the police thwarted the attempt.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Seeking an alternative road to connect their area with nearby Cheranmahadevi as the existing rail-under-pass is getting submerged, a group of people submitted petition to the Collector.

The petitioners said the railway subway constructed near their hamlet beneath the Shencottai – Tirunelveli Railway Track is almost submerged due to continuous aquifer. Consequently, the residents of three streets in ward 6 of Cheranmahadevi Town Panchayat cannot go to their farms, shops, hospitals, schools etc. and have to take circuitous route to reach their destinations.

When complaint was submitted with the railway authorities the 4-feet-deep stagnant water was pumped out round-the-clock to enable the hassle-free crossing of the subway.

After the contract for this exercise ended on December 10 last, the work was stopped and we submitted the petition to Sub-Collector Cheranmahadevi, who took steps for pumping out the stagnant water through the village panchayat. Since the village panchayat is not doing this work properly, water stagnation problem has worsened. Hence, the Collector should initiate steps to find permanent solution to this problem,” said R. Saravanan, one of the petitioners.