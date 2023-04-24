Old man seeks cancellation of land document ‘fabricated’ by his son to usurp property

April 24, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Appealing to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to cancel a ‘fabricated’ land document executed by his son to take all his properties, an old man submitted a petition to the Collector on Monday.

Wearing a piece of cloth around his waist, farmer M. Madasamy, 76, of Kalmanickapuram in Ilangulam village under Nanguneri taluk, came to the Collectorate to submit the petition. He said he had purchased a few properties in the village with his agricultural income, besides conducting marriages for his four daughters by giving gold ornaments and dowry.

Moreover, he also got a portion of his ancestral properties through the ‘settlement deed’ jointly executed by his kin.

After his wife passed away due to age-related ailments four years ago, his eldest son Maharajan used to take him to hospital while the younger son Vel Pandi reportedly did not take care of Mr. Madasamy.

“When Vel Pandi decided to construct a house under the government’s free housing scheme, he requested me to give him 5 cents of land with the promise that he would take care of me till I breathe the last. Hence, I decided to give him 5 cents of land and apportion the remaining properties between my two sons. After gifted him 5 cents of land through the document executed in Nanguneri sub-registrar’s office last year, Vel Pandi did not take care of me as he promised. Moreover, he also took the registered documents of all other properties in the guise of keeping the documents safe in his house. As my eldest son Maharajan too wanted me to gift him 5 cents of land for constructing his house, I decided to give him the land. When I checked through the incumbrance certificate, I came to know that Vel Pandi, instead of getting 5 cents alone from me for constructing his house, had prepared a ‘settlement deed’ for all the properties in his favour and obtained signature from me. Hence, the Collector should cancel this illegally executed ‘settlement deed’ by cheating me and take action against Vel Pandi,” Mr. Madasamy said.

After the police took a shirt and a dhoti kept in the charity box in the Collectorate and gave to the aggrieved Mr. Madasamy, the old man wore it before submitting the petition.

Power connection

Carrying a dead Russel’s Viper, one K. Samarasa Selvi of Vannikonenthal near Maanur submitted petition to the Collector seeking power connection to her house. In her petition, Ms. Selvi, mother of two children, said she, a beneficiary of free green house scheme, applied for tax assessment on the completion of the work in 2019 and also for getting drinking water connection with the village panchayat and with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation for power connection.

“However, four villagers affiliated to the ruling DMK are obstructing it by influencing the officials as they don’t want me using the common path leading to my house. Since there is no power connection to my house, the entire area is engulfed in utter darkness during the night and poisonous reptiles visit my house quite often, which will harm my children anytime. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to fulfill my basic needs,” Ms. Selvi said.

After holding talks with the woman, the police disposed of the dead snake before allowing her to submit the petition with the Collector.

Seeking the removal of a house reportedly built inside the cremation ground at Arunachalapuram in Vickramasingapuram, one Jayaseelan submitted a petition.