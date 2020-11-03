Madurai

Old man held for murdering elder brother

Special CorrespondentTirunelveli 03 November 2020 20:40 IST
Updated: 03 November 2020 20:40 IST

The Cheranmahadevi police have arrested an old man for allegedly murdering his elder brother.

Police said P. Chellakani, 75, of Vadakku Idaiyankulam under Cheranmahadevi police station limits, who reportedly had land dispute with his younger brother P. Daniel, 67, had also borrowed ₹10,000 from him three years ago. Meanwhile, Chellakani, who met with an accident, lost one of his legs two years ago.

As Chellakani did not return the money, an enraged Daniel went to his elder brother’s house on Tuesday evening and hacked him to death.

The Cheranmahadevi police have arrested Daniel.

