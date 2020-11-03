Old man held for murdering elder brother

The Cheranmahadevi police have arrested an old man for allegedly murdering his elder brother.
Police said P. Chellakani, 75, of Vadakku Idaiyankulam under Cheranmahadevi police station limits, who reportedly had land dispute with his younger brother P. Daniel, 67, had also borrowed ₹10,000 from him three years ago. Meanwhile, Chellakani, who met with an accident, lost one of his legs two years ago.
As Chellakani did not return the money, an enraged Daniel went to his elder brother’s house on Tuesday evening and hacked him to death.
The Cheranmahadevi police have arrested Daniel.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath