Old man held for double murder in Sivaganga district

March 29, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Sivaganga

Sivaganga district police have arrested a 65-year-old man, A. Chinniah aloas Suzhiyan, in connection with the double murder of mother and son, reported under Nerkuppai police station limits on Sunday.

The police said that Adakki (46) and her son Chinna Karuppan alias Muthu (26) were found dead in their house in Puthuvalavu village with bleeding injuries, the Superintendent of Police, S. Selvaraj, said in a statement.

A special team arrested Chinniah in this connection and recovered a hoe (spade-like tool) that was used to murder them.

Tirupattur Deputy Superintendent of Police, R. Athamanathan, said that Chinna Karuppan, used to abuse people in derogatory manner under the influence of alcohol.

He had asked the accused, who is related to the family, to scoop out soil near the local irrigation tank. When Chinniah went there with a vehicle, he abused him.

Later, when the old man asked him about his bad behaviour, Chinna Karuppan again abused him.

In a fit of anger, the elderly man hit him with a hoe. When his mother raised an alarm, he attacked her too.