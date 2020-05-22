Madurai

Old man dies in hospital

Theni

A 70-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 virus after he tested positive, died in the Government Medical College Hospital here on Friday.

Doctors said the patient was admitted on May 10. Medical records suggested that he had diabetes, amnesia and blood pressure. He was in contact with some COVID-19 patients in his area before admission, who had been to Koyambedu in Chennai, they added.

As the condition deteriorated, the patient died. Steps will be taken for performing the last rites as mandated by the Health Ministry. This death was second casualty in the isolation ward as a woman had died a month ago. According to doctors, 52 patients are undergoing treatment till date at the isolation ward.

