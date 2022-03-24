Old lady found murdered

THOOTHUKUDI

A woman was murdered in her house at Aathi Parasakthi Nagar here on Thursday.

Police said R. Bhavani, 62, was alone in her house at Aathi Parasakthi Nagar here on Thursday as her husband Raju, a retired transport corporation driver, had gone out along with his son. Even as she was sleeping in the bedroom, unidentified persons entered the house and searched for valuables in the steel bureau in the house.

When Bhavani woke up suddenly on hearing the steel bureau being opened, she screamed for help. As the culprits attacked her with a club, she swooned. After taking the ear-studs, weighing about 6 grams, the culprits escaped. The murder came to light only when Mr. Raju returned home in the evening.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan visited the spot along with fingerprint experts and snifter dog.

The SIPCOT Police have registered a case.