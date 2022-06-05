Old building collapses

The scene of the building collapse on Netaji Road in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

An old building, housing four small shops, on Netaji Road collapsed past Saturday midnight.

A police source said that the building which was over five decades old came down crashing at around 12.30 a.m. on Sunday. "Some renovation work was going on in one of the shops and the building collapsed in the night. However no one was injured," he said.

The building had a tea stall, a juice shop, an eatery and a petty shop.

Collapse of similar old buildings have claimed few lives, including that of a policeman, in the city in the last couple of years. Fire and Rescue Services officials have issued notices to such old and dilapidated buildings.