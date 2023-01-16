ADVERTISEMENT

Oil tanker rams mechanised boat in high seas

January 16, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A mechanised boat suffered damage when an oil tanker allegedly rammed the boat 69 nautical miles off Kanniyakumari coast on Sunday.

 Police said 14 fishermen went for multi-day deep sea fishing in the mechanised boat of K.R. Danny, 38, of Colachel from the Colachel fishing harbor on January 12. Even as they had anchored the boat 69 nautical miles off Kanniyakumari coast, an oil tanker reportedly hit the fishing boat.

Though all the 14 fishermen were tossed up in air, they luckily fell inside the mechanised boat, which was dragged for a distance, and suffered multiple cracks. After the distressed fishermen alerted the fishing boats in the same region over the wireless, they were rescued.

After the rescued fishermen and the damaged boat were brought to Colachel fishing harbor on Sunday, the Colachel Marine Police inspected the damaged boat and inquired the crew.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Danny, a case has been registered.

