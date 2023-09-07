Offshore windmills with 500 MW capacity will soon come up near VOC Port in Thoothukudi

September 07, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Offshore windmills with 500 MW capacity will be installed soon in the sea close to the VOC Port, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, T. K. Ramachandran informed.

After releasing the new logo of the VOC Port here on Thursday, he said the Union Government had decided to install offshore windmills in the seaports in Thoothukudi and Gujarat since major push was being given for generating green power without polluting the environment. The VOC Port, in the first phase, would soon get windmills for generating 500 MW power, which would be purchased by TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation).

“Tenders for installing the wind turbine generators is to be floated within the next few days,” he said.

On the possibilities of revival of the terminated Thoothukudi – Colombo cruise service, the Secretary said two shipping companies, which had handpicked small ships with 300 passenger capacity for operating between these destinations, had come forward to resume the service and were in touch with the Sri Lankan government for resuming operations on an early note.

“Since VOC Port has already got all the facilities required for the Thoothukudi – Colombo service, it will resume once the shipping companies get permission from the Sri Lankan and Indian governments,” he said.

He also informed that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways was pondering over giving permission for tourism by integrating rivers, beaches and the deep sea as tourists were keen visiting these places.

He said seaports across the country were getting new facilities under the Centre’s ‘Sagar Mala’ scheme on an outlay of ₹5.50 lakh crore to fulfill the longstanding demands of these harbours and the availability of lands. The 9th berth of VOC Port would become a container terminal while the outer harbour development would be carried out at a cost of ₹ 7,000 crore.

The new logo of VOC Port, designed by Rajendra R. Rajana, has pearl to register the role of Thoothukudi in pearl fishery.

VOC Port chairman (in-charge) Bimal Kumar Jha, Traffic Manager R. Prabhakaran, Chief Accounts Officer A. K. Sahu and others were present.

