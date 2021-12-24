Officials who gave safety certificate to face will face inquiry, says SHRC

TIRUNELVELI

24 December 2021 18:47 IST

Probe also on teachers’ refusal to use their cars to rush the injured to hospital

The State Human Rights Commission, which has suo motu initiated an inquiry into the death of three students of Schaffter Higher Secondary School in a wall collapse, will also take due action against the officials who had issued ‘safety certificates’ to the buildings, SHRC member Durai. Jayachandran has said.

After meeting the families of the deceased here on Friday and visiting the spot where the boys were crushed to death on December 17, he said that the SHRC had sent notice to the Collector and other officials to submit their affidavits detailing the action taken on this accident. While the police had registered a case and arrested the headmistress and the correspondent of the school and the contractor who built the wall without basement, three teachers had been placed under suspension by the management for negligence.

When asked about the ‘safety certificates’ issued by the Department of Revenue, Corporation and Fire and Rescue Services expressing satisfaction with the quality of construction of the wall, he said the officials who had issued such a certification would also have to face the inquiry or departmental action.

“The wall had been built without foundation, which was a gross negligence on the part of the management. Officials who have given ‘safety certificate’ to the precariously built wall will also have to face SHRC’s inquiry and the departmental action,” he noted.

Mr. Jayachandran said the family members had complained that the teachers, even as the seriously injured boys were battling for life, refused to use their cars to rush them to hospital. The SHRC had directed the police to probe this charge too. Due action would be taken on this allegation based on the findings of the probe.

He also expressed his displeasure over the management over not even expresing its grief to the families of victims in person. The management, which failed to ensure the safety of the students on the school premises, should be unequivocally condemned,” he said.