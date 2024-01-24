Officials told to set things in order at Kakkan memorial

January 24, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI

Following The Hindu’s report on the poor condition of Kakkan manimandapam at Thumbaipatti near Melur in Madurai district, Department of Information and Public Relations Director D. Mohan inspected the memorial on Wednesday.

Mr. Mohan instructed the officials to set right the damaged photographs and properties under panchayat fund and paint the building to give it a better look. Further, the library could be used for the benefit of school children. So officials should encourage students to use it, he directed.

He warned the officials that if the memorial is not properly maintained or not opened to public on time, they would face departmental actions, a press release said.