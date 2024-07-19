Officials told to properly maintain water channels

The need for adequate number of direct purchase centres and removal of encroachments from water channels and pathways were some of the key issues that were raised at the farmers grievance meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The farmers complained that not just water channels but also pathways leading to agricultural lands were encroached upon. The farmers said that in Tirumangalam, a road was being laid along the water channel. There was also encroachment along the water channel. The farmers said that the issue was brought to the notice of the officials.

Taking into account the complaints raised by the farmers, Collector M.S. Sangeetha told the officials to look into the issue and take appropriate steps to remove the encroachments. The Collector asked the officials to ensure that the water channels were maintained properly.

Complaints were also raised by the farmers with regard to water hyacinth choking the water channels affecting the free flow of water. They urged the authorities to remove the water hyacinth from the water channels. The Collector told the farmers that steps would be taken to clear water hyacinth.

The farmers said that there was a demand to resume operations at the National Co-operative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur. Even as there was no decision taken in this regard, a film shooting had taken place on the premises of the sugar mills, they complained and questioned as to how this had taken place. The farmers were told that the issue would be looked into.