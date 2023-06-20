ADVERTISEMENT

Officials told to increase ratio of students joining higher education

June 20, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar District Monitoring Officer R. Anandkumar has instructed the district officials to increase the ratio of students joining higher education in the district.

Reviewing the development works of the district along with officials on Tuesday, Dr. Anandkumar, who is the Secretary of Different-abled Welfare Department, discussed efforts taken by the district administration in ensuring all those students who have passed Plus Two to submit their application for getting admission in colleges.

He also discussed about the conduct of Kalaignar Centenary celebrations, medical camp and the special medical camp for different-abled persons.

District Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, Deputy Director (Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve) Dileepkumar, District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency) Dhandapani, were among those who were present.

