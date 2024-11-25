 />

Officials told to expedite enrolment of DNC members enrolment in welfare boards

The target of enrolling one lakh members in the welfare board before 2025 should be achieved; the officials must also speed up the process of distributing welfare measures such as compensation, education loan, job assistance, marriage assistance and pension, says Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Siva V. Meyyanathan

Published - November 25, 2024 08:37 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Siva V. Meyyanathan hands over welfare measure to a beneficiary in Madurai on Monday.

Officials must expedite work to include more number of Denotified Community (DNC) members in the welfare board, said Backward Classes Welfare Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan here on Monday.

Chairing a review meeting, the target of enrolling one lakh members in the welfare board before 2025 should be achieved.

The meeting was convened to study the progress of various schemes and welfare measures extended to members of Denotified Community in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts. 

He also instructed the officials to speed up the process of distributing welfare measures such as compensation, education loan, job assistance, marriage assistance and pension.  “The compensation for bereaved families who have lost their dear ones to accidents has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.20 lakh. Scrutiny of the application and sanctioning of the compensation should be done quicky and efficiently,” he said.  

As enrolling DNC members in welfare boards would be beneficial to them in several ways, there should be no stone unturned to enrol maximum number of members, he said.  

When members of the welfare boards complained to the Minister that officials were least cooperative regarding enrolment, he replied that the members need not obtain permission from the officials to organise any enrolment drive.  While the idea to conduct enrolment drive at schools and colleges was posed, Mr. Meyyanthan asked them to reach even people who have not attended schools or colleges as they were the ones who needed the assistance most. 

“People working under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act who have missed out enrolling in welfare boards due to ignorance should be the first to be met and enrolled,” he said. 

During the event, in the presence of Minister for Registration and Commercial taxes P. Moorthy, 24 members were given welfare board identity cards and 13 members received pension orders.  

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Commissioner for Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities Welfare V. Sampath among others were present at the meeting.  

