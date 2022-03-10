Officials told to ascertain mental health status of government employee

Considering that a government employee against whom disciplinary proceedings were initiated for inappropriate behaviour was differently abled with mental health issues, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to refer the man to the Medical Board to ascertain his health status.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Gnanaseelan of Tiruchi. He said that his son was 60% differently abled with mental health issues. The petitioner said his son was recruited through TNPSC examination and was posted as a Junior Assistant in the Government Branch Press, Tiruchi in 2019.

While his son was working there the authorities issued a charge memo alleging inappropriate behaviour. The petitioner challenged the charge memo. He said that initiating disciplinary proceedings against his son who was differently abled with mental health issues was contrary to the principles of justice and sought the quash of the charge memo.

Justice B. Pugalendhi took into account the decision of the Supreme Court and observed that in view of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, there should not be any discrimination on the persons with disability and disciplinary proceedings cannot be initiated against those persons.

The court disposed of the petition by directing the Branch Manager of the Government Branch Press, Tiruchi to refer the petitioner’ son to the Medical Board to ascertain the mental status of the employee. Based on the report of the Medical Board, the Stationery and Printing Department shall take a decision, the judge said.