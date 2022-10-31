Officials take pledge for unity, integrity

Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth administering a pledge to the staff of Madurai Corporation to mark the National Unity Day on Monday.

The National Unity Day was observed on Monday with Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth administering the unity pledge at Arignar Anna Maligai, the Corporation headquarters, here. Staff of the Madurai Corporation took part in the event.

The National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed on October 31 across the country to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who pioneered the integration of princely States in the Indian Union.

The Mayor also administered the integrity pledge to mark the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 6.

Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Deputy Commissioner Mujibur Rahman and others were present.