Officials stop marriage of minor girl at Boothapandi

April 11, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Due to timely intervention by Social Welfare Department officials, the marriage of a minor girl was stopped on Monday.

Arrangements were being made for the marriage between a 17-year-old girl from Thoothukudi district and a youth from Thellanthi near Boothapandi in Kanniyakumari district. On getting information, the District Social Welfare Officers rushed to Thoothukudi and rescued the minor girl on Monday.

 After bringing the girl to the office at the Collectorate, the officials summoned the youth and his family. After an inquiry, the officials let off the youth with a stern warning that marrying a minor girl would land them in court.

The girl was kept in the office itself. Agitated over this, the girl’s mother and her relatives picked up a heated argument with the officials, prompting the Nesamony Nagar police to intervene. After getting an undertaking from the girl’s parents that they would not conduct the marriage and produce the girl’s birth certificate along with the girl during this week, she was allowed to go home at night.

