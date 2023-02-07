ADVERTISEMENT

Officials seek time after court orders attachment of Collectorate properties

February 07, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Court staff at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Pursuant to the district administration failing to pay compensation, as directed by the High Court, to seven out of 50 farmers who sold their land for construction of the Collectorate, the aggrieved farmers and court staff on Tuesday arrived for the second time at the Collectorate to confiscate cars and furniture there as per a court decree.

However, Revenue Divisional Officer Premkumar told the court staff that the compensation would be paid within two days.

After Dindigul district was bifurcated from Madurai district over 35 years ago, 215 acres of land was procured from 50 farmers for constructing the Collectorate complex at Chettinaickanpatti. Opposing the compensation amount of ₹5,500 per acre which was not allegedly paid either, the farmers moved the Principal Sub-Court and later the Madras High Court in 2012 which directed the State to pay them ₹2.50 lakh per acre.

The affected farmers again moved the Dindigul Principal Sub-Court seeking action against the district administration for delaying the implementation of the court order.

The Principal Sub-Court had issued direction for confiscation of three cars and furniture in the Collectorate if the compensation amount was not paid immediately.

