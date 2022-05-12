Officials seal marriage hall, shops

THOOTHUKUDI

Corporation officials sealed a marriage hall and five shops here on Thursday for not obtaining the licence and paying the professional tax to the corporation.

As per the Thoothukudi Corporation Act 2008, certificate should be obtained from the urban civic body for running any business within the corporation limits for paying the professional tax and notice was issued to the business establishments being run without the mandatory licence.

Even though the corporation officials had served notice to a marriage hall and five shops on Ettaiyapuram Road in the Thoothukudi North Zone on March 18 last for not obtaining licence, the business establishments did not apply for licences and no professional tax was paid.

Consequently, the marriage hall and the shops were sealed by the Corporation officials, led by Assistant Commissioner, Thoothukudi Corporation’s North Zone, Dhanasingh on Thursday.

Following the embarrassing development, applications were immediately submitted for getting the licence and the professional tax arrears paid on the spot. Subsequently, the seals were removed.