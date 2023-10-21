Officials reviews arrangements for Kulasekarapattinam Dasara celebration

October 21, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

District Collector G. Lakshmipathi chaired a meeting at Kulasekarapattinam on Saturday to review the arrangements being made in the town ahead of Dasara celebrations which would attract thousands of devotees.

Mr. Lakshmipathi said the police, in association with the revenue and transport department officials, should identify spots for parking vehicles coming in large number during the festival. Temporary bus stands should be created as usual.

The local body should take care of providing drinking water to the visitors and creating toilet facilities. The garbage getting generated during the celebrations should be removed at regular intervals. Using one-time plastic products should be strictly banned.

Department of Public Health should set up health posts at accessible places and post doctors, nurses and paramedical staff besides deploying sufficient number of ambulances at vantage points so as to shift people during health emergencies to the nearest hospitals.

The police should erect watchtowers at vantage points to monitor the movement of the people gathering around the shrine besides installing good number of CCTV cameras. Police personnel in sufficient number should be deployed in and around Kulasekarapattinam and ensure the erection of strong barricades in the beach where the ‘soorasamhaaram’ would be held. Good number of fire tenders should be deployed.

“All vehicles entering Kulasekarapattinam should be checked for liquor and weapons. At least 10 boats should be deployed with swimmers along the beach during ‘soorasamhaaram’. Police should strictly ban the devotees being transported in the cargo vehicles. No permission should be granted for organizing obscene dances,” Mr. Lakshmipathi said.

Circular services by private mini buses connecting Kulasekarapattinam and Udangudi and Udangudi and Tiruchendur should be operated. Streetlights should be fitted along all the streets of Kulasekarapattinam and the roads connecting the town.

The Collector also instructed the officials to keep ready generators to manage any adverse situation caused by unexpected power cuts. He ordered the Department of Highways to repair the roads leading to Kulasekarapattinam.

“All senior officials from all government departments should be on duty during these days,” Mr. Lakshmipathi ordered.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan and senior officials from all government departments participated in the meeting.

