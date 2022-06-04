Officials review progreess Smart City projects

Collector V. Vishnu reviewed the progress of the ongoing Smart City projects in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai along with new Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy on Saturday.

Corporation officials gave a PowerPoint presentation on the progress of the Smart City projects, including Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand, Trade Centre at Exhibition Ground, Nehru Open Auditorium in Palayamkottai, etc.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Vishnu said these projects should be expedited, completed before the deadline and commissioned. Traffic congestion being caused by these projects should be prevented by providing alternative solutions. “Since the Corporation is expected to get several permanent assets under the Smart Cities Mission programme, the officials should work hard to complete these projects, all revenue spinners for the Corporation,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli West, K. Suresh Kumar; Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli, Chandrasekar; Joint Director of Town and Country Planning Ranganathan; Regional Transport Officer, Tirunelveli, Chandrasekar; Assistant Divisional Engineer, Department of Highways, Sekar; City Engineer Rajendran; and other officials participated in the review meeting.