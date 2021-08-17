Officials review civic poll preparations

Collectors of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi take part in meeting with SEC

With the Supreme Court’s deadline of September 15 for conducting the civic polls fast approaching, State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar held discussion with the Collectors of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi here on Tuesday on conducting the elections and participated in the training conducted for the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers.

After reviewing the preparatory works for the civic polls, the officials imparted training to the Returning Officers and the Assistant Returning Officers. Dr. Palanikumar also interacted with them to clear their doubts. He elaborated the security arrangements to be made in sensitive and hypersensitive booths in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

Collectors V. Vishnu of Tirunelveli and S. Gopala Sundararaj of Tenkasi; secretary of State Election Commission A. Sundaravalli; and Superintendents of Police N. Manivannan of Tirunelveli and R. Krishnaraj of Tenkasi participated in the meeting.

Tirunelveli profile

District panchayat councillors - 12; panchayat unions - 9; panchayat union councillors - 122.

Village panchayats - 204; village panchayat ward members - 2,069.

Number of voters – 6,73,986 (men - 3,30,543; women - 3,43,387; others - 56.

Number of polling stations - 1,188 (for men - 30; for women - 30; for all - 1,128)

Number of ballot boxes to be used in rural local bodies - 4,051.

Number of polling booths in the urban local bodies of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts - 1,432.

Number of booths in Tirunelveli district’s urban local bodies - 836.

Number of wards in Tirunelveli Corporation - 55 (polling stations - 411; ballot units - 2,060).

Number of wards in municipalities -195 (polling stations - 371; ballot units - 1,800).

Number of wards in town panchayats - 572 (polling booths - 650; ballot units - 3,200).

Total number of wards in urban civic bodies - 822 (polling booths - 1,432; ballot units - 7,060).

Tenkasi profile

Number of panchayat unions - 10; village panchayats - 221.

Village panchayat wards - 1,905; panchayat union wards – 144; district panchayat wards - 14.

Number of voters - 7,55,413 (men - 3,69,442; women - 3,85,922; others - 49).

Number of booths - 1,328 ( for men - 10; for women - 10; for all - 1,308)