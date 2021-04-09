Officials rescue four black-naped hares

The forest department officials of Ramanathapuram district rescued four black-naped hares that were in the illegal possession of a person here on Friday.

Based on a tip-off by Assistant Conservator of Forests S. Ganesalingam, a team comprising Forester E. Rajasekaran, and other officials including R. Sadaiyandi and V. Rajendran, conducted an inspection at ECR Road near Kattoorani. When they inspected the two-wheeler of a rider, they found a sack in which four black-naped hares were kept.

Ramanathapuram Forest Range Officer S. Sathish, who conducted an inquiry, said that the limbs of the four hares were tied. The hares were injured and first aid was provided for the animals, he said. The four hares were then rescued and released into the bird sanctuaries.

A.S. Marimuthu, Wildlife Warden, Ramanathapuram, charged a fine against the violator who was illegally in possession of the hares.