Officials remove statue installed sans permission

A statue of Tiruvallur being removed in Dindigul on Wednesday.

11 August 2021 20:50 IST

DINDIGUL

In a swift operation, the police, revenue and highways authorities removed a Tiruvalluvar statue installed on Dindigul-Madurai Road here on Wednesday.

For many years, a group of persons functioning under the banner ‘Paavendar Kalvi Solai’ had appealed to the district administration and the civic authorities to permit them to have a statue of Tiruvalluvar.

The Tamil lovers and enthusiasts in Dindigul town had made the statue in bronze and chose a place close to the compound wall of St Lourdes Girls Higher Secondary School.

As the previous government did not respond, the representatives were optimistic of a favourable response following the change of rule at Fort St George. However, fresh appeals too did not accord permission.

Hence, the people went ahead by unveiling the statue two days ago. As the news spread, the authorities arrived at the spot on Wednesday and insisted that the statue be removed at once.

When the group of people threatened to resort to agitation and picked up a wordy altercation, tension prevailed for some time near Begumpur. The police explained to them about the procedure and suggested they approach the authorities and seek permission.

"A G.O. is mandatory for installation of statues in public places," an officer said and after prolonged persuasion, they dispersed.

Immediately, the statue was lifted from the spot with the help of a crane.