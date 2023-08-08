ADVERTISEMENT

Officials remove ‘Bharat Mata’ statue from BJP office premises in Virudhunagar

August 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue officials, assisted by police force, removed a ‘Bharat Mata’ statue installed on Bharatiya Janata Party office premises here past Monday midnight.

The officials, led by Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Sivakumar and Tahsildar Baskaran, questioned the installation of the statue without obtaining permission from the authorities.

However, the BJP cadre raised objection, claiming that it required no permission as it was installed on a private patta land and not in a public place. The officials who left the spot in the night, returned past midnight and removed the statue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They took the statue to the Virudhunagar Taluk office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US