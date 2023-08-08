HamberMenu
Officials remove ‘Bharat Mata’ statue from BJP office premises in Virudhunagar

August 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue officials, assisted by police force, removed a ‘Bharat Mata’ statue installed on Bharatiya Janata Party office premises here past Monday midnight.

The officials, led by Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Sivakumar and Tahsildar Baskaran, questioned the installation of the statue without obtaining permission from the authorities.

However, the BJP cadre raised objection, claiming that it required no permission as it was installed on a private patta land and not in a public place. The officials who left the spot in the night, returned past midnight and removed the statue.

They took the statue to the Virudhunagar Taluk office.

