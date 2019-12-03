Officials posted for rural local body polls

A total of 25 Returning Officers and 591 Assistant Returning Officers have been appointed for conducting the election for rural local bodies in Virudhunagar district.

After chairing a meeting on poll preparedness, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said that election would be conducted for 4,042 posts of 20 district panchayat ward member, 200 panchayat union ward member, 450 posts of village panchayat president and 3,372 village panchayat members.

A total of three Returning Officers and 20 Assistant Returning Officers have been appointed to conduct elections for the post of district panchayat members and 11 Returning Officers and 39 Assistant Returning Officers for conduct elections for the post of panchayat union members.

Besides, 11 more Returning Officers and 532 Assistant Returning officers have been appointed to conduct polls for the posts of presidents and members of village panchayats.

District Revenue Officer K. Udhayakumar, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), S. Suresh, Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, C. Dineshkumar, Project Director (Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission), R. Deivendran, Personal Assistants to Collector, Leela (Development) and (Local Body elections), Palani, were among those who were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the interview for the post of secretary for 11 village panchayats in the district that were scheduled for December 9 have been postponed as model code of conduct is in vogue following announcement of election schedule for rural local bodies on Monday, a statement said.