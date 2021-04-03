Officials plan to contain streets with 3 or more COVID-19 positive cases

Madurai

The Health department officials are planning to strictly enforce containment of streets which have three or more COVID-19 positive cases, in the wake of a sharp rise in the positive cases recorded in the city.

While the COVID-19 positive cases are increasing for the past few days, the Madurai district recorded 66 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday. The active cases in the city were at 429.

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar said that according to a recent communication from the Public Health Department, any street which have three or more COVID-19 positive cases are identified as containment streets. In such streets, three positive cases can be from a single residence or from multiple houses, he added.

"Currently, we have identified such containment streets across the district. However, strict barricading and restriction in the movement of people from these streets will be enforced after obtaining the approval of the District Collector. The enforcement measures will be implemented after the elections with the support of revenue and police officials," said Dr. Arjun Kumar.

As on Saturday, 13 containment streets have been identified in Madurai district - 2 in rural areas and 11 within Corporation limits, he added.

Currently, COVID-19 positive persons and their contacts are instructed not to leave their houses and to be under home isolation. The area is also completely disinfected.

With the assembly elections fast approaching, it was essential that people strictly follow safety precautions like wearing facemasks, frequently washing hands and maintaining adequate distance from each other. COVID-19 positive persons who are under home isolation can cast their vote on April 6 after 6 p.m. by wearing a PPE kit that will be available in all the polling booths, said Dr. Arjun Kumar.

District Collector T. Anbalagan emphasised that the public must strictly follow COVID-19 safety precautions. He said that the people must avoid crowded places. Those with any symptoms must voluntarily get themselves tested at UPHCs, PHCs and other government hospitals. Those who fail to wear facemasks at public places will have to pay a fine of ₹ 200, he added.