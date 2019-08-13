Officials making efforts to build bridge at Pottalpatti

MADURAI

A team of revenue and police officials visited Pottalpatti in Uthapuram panchayat, in a move to ease caste tension, to assess the area to construct a bridge on Tuesday.

Pottalpatti was recently in the news when The Hindu reported that members of a Scheduled Caste (SC) community blamed caste Hindus for dumping garbage on a street leading to their houses in a bid to restrict access to the area dominated by the latter.

The problem arose over crossing a storm water drain to 'Melatheru'- at a place leading to the houses of the caste Hindus.

A resident V. Muthu said that he was happy that the district administration finally took action.

“We have submitted at least three petitions to the Collector over the last two months and have repeatedly spoken to officials from the revenue department,” he said.

Usilampatti Revenue Divisional Officer R. Banugopan, who chaired a peace committee meeting between members of the two groups said they had measured the area and decided to build a bridge across the channel.

Another official on condition of anonymity said that they would also be moving a transformer to allow enough space for building of the bridge.