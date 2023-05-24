Officials inspect work on construction of permanent jallikattu gallery

May 24, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Principal Secretary of Public Works Department B. Chandra Mohan and Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction works of the permanent gallery, being established for conducting jallikattu, near Alanganallur.

The construction of the grand arena with state-of-the-art facilities to host jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport, is under way at the foothills of Vaithumalai at Keelakarai near Alanganallur.

According to a press release from the district administration, the jallikattu arena with world class facilities was being set up at a cost of ₹44 crore in an area measuring 16 acres. Out of the 68 acres of government land in Keelakarai, a total of 16 acres has been earmarked for the arena. The venue would also be used for hosting other sports events.

The construction of a stadium to the extent of 77,683 sq. ft. was also under way as part of the project. The project comprises the main sporting area, Vaadivaasal, administrative office, designated space for bull tamers and bulls to undergo medical tests and a health centre.

The project will also include a registration centre for bulls, changing room for bull tamers, cloak room, museum, space for temporary sales counters, gallery and dormitory.

The sports arena will have storm water drains, fountains, artificial turf and an overhead water tank with a capacity of 50,000 litres.

The officials, after reviewing the construction works, asked the authorities to expedite the project even while ensuring the quality of work.