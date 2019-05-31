Officials inspect mechanised fishing boats

As part of the State-wide synchronised inspection, fisheries department officials inspected the mechanised boats in the district, ahead of lifting the ban on 60-day annual ban on fishing on the night of June 14.

At least 15 teams, each comprising inspectors, officials and headed by Assistant Directors launched the inspection on Friday morning and completed the day-long exercise in the evening.

The annual mandatory inspection was carried out to prevent malpractice and check violation of Marine Fisheries Regulation Act, officials said. The officials physically checked the 1,520 mechanised boats with registration numbers in the regions of Rameswaram, Mandapam, Ramanathapuram north and south, they said.

The officials checked the breadth and length of the vessels, the colour code, the size of registration numbers and alphabets, horse power of the engine, sea worthiness of the vessels and safety aspects.

The sea worthiness was checked to ascertain whether the boat owners claimed diesel subsidy for vessels which were not in sailing condition, officials said.

After the teams conducted the inspections, Deputy Directors of fisheries from Madurai and Tiruchi conducted the super checks, they said. After completing the inspection, the officials took pictures of registration numbers and boats with owners. The annual 60-day fishing ban aimed at replenishing the marine resources would end on the night of June 14 and the fishermen could set out for fishing on the morning of June 15, officials said.