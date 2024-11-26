Officials inspect Koushika river after complaints of sewage being let into it

A team of officials from Virudhunagar Municipality and Public Works Department, led by Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan, inspected Koushika river on Tuesday following complaints of large-scale draining of sewage by the urban local body and dumping of garbage into the river.

The officials reviewed the existing underground drainage system in the town as sewage is let into the river at 17 spots. The UGD system, which was laid during the previous government, has been left incomplete, said Municipal ChairmanR. Madhavan.

“Now, we are trying to fill the gaps in the UGD system without digging roads so that the sewage can be pumped to the treatment plant,” he added.

Meanwhile, work to improve the sewage treatment plant was underway at a cost of ₹1 crore, he added.

Mr. Madhavan said that the Chief Minister had announced ₹11 crore for renovation of Koushika river for a 11.5 km stretch. The Public Works Department would desilt the river and strengthen the bund within the town limits. “We will lay new pipelines along the river to stop sewage getting discharged into the river,” Mr. Madhavan said.

Besides, the riverbed side would have new fencing to prevent people from dumping garbage into it, he added.

Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu, along with MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan, have shown keen interest to make the river free of sewage and garbage, he added saying the works are likely to be completed in the next six months. “After completion of the works, no untreated sewage will be let into the river,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner M. Sugandhi was present.