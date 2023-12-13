ADVERTISEMENT

Officials inspect drinking water project

December 13, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan inspects a work being implemented under AMRUT scheme at Lower Camp in Theni district on Wednesday | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan and a team of officials from Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services and Asian Development Bank inspected various works being undertaken under AMRUT scheme at Lower Camp in Theni district on Wednesday.

The officials inspected the works undertaken at various places that included the construction of pump house in Lower Camp, check dam, water treatment plant at Pannaipatti and overhead water tanks. Asian Development Bank is funding ₹1,653.21 crore under the AMRUT scheme.

As per the proposed plan, Madurai Corporation would draw water from the river, treat it at Pannaipatti treatment plant and distribute the treated water through pumping stations to all the wards in Madurai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The project work includes laying of 96-km-long pipeline from Lower Camp in Mullaperiyar dam to Pannaipatti and a 55-km-long pipeline from Pannaipatti to Madurai with a capacity of 125 mld (million litres per day).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US