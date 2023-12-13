GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials inspect drinking water project

December 13, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan inspects a work being implemented under AMRUT scheme at Lower Camp in Theni district on Wednesday | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan and a team of officials from Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services and Asian Development Bank inspected various works being undertaken under AMRUT scheme at Lower Camp in Theni district on Wednesday.

The officials inspected the works undertaken at various places that included the construction of pump house in Lower Camp, check dam, water treatment plant at Pannaipatti and overhead water tanks. Asian Development Bank is funding ₹1,653.21 crore under the AMRUT scheme.

As per the proposed plan, Madurai Corporation would draw water from the river, treat it at Pannaipatti treatment plant and distribute the treated water through pumping stations to all the wards in Madurai.

The project work includes laying of 96-km-long pipeline from Lower Camp in Mullaperiyar dam to Pannaipatti and a 55-km-long pipeline from Pannaipatti to Madurai with a capacity of 125 mld (million litres per day).

