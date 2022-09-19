Officials honoured

Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI
September 19, 2022 21:14 IST

Collector K. Senthil Raj honoured 26 officials on Monday for completing the linking of Aadhaar number with the electoral rolls.

During the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday, Dr. Senthil Raj presented certificates to 20 officials from Vilaathikulam Assembly constituency and six officials from Tiruchendur segment for completing cent per cent linking of Aadhaar number with the voters’ list.

 He also handed over free house sites in Peroorani village to nine persons.

 Additional Collector (Development) Saravanan, District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan and others were present.

