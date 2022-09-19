Madurai

Officials honoured

Collector K. Senthil Raj honoured 26 officials on Monday for completing the linking of Aadhaar number with the electoral rolls.

During the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday, Dr. Senthil Raj presented certificates to 20 officials from Vilaathikulam Assembly constituency and six officials from Tiruchendur segment for completing cent per cent linking of Aadhaar number with the voters’ list.

 He also handed over free house sites in Peroorani village to nine persons.

 Additional Collector (Development) Saravanan, District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan and others were present.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2022 9:15:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/officials-honoured/article65910746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY