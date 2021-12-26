Officials honoured in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR

26 December 2021 18:00 IST

Honouring officials from Revenue, Rural Development and Water Resources departments for keeping the water bodies intact, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meganath Reddy has said that it is for farmers to utilise the copious water for irrigation in a judicious manner.

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievance meeting at the Collectorate on Friday, he said effective planning by the district administration at different levels and coordination with Water Users’ Association, among others, enabled filling up of all major tanks across the district.

Advertising

Advertising

The timely removal of encroachments in water bodies helped in conservation of rainwater in tanks and ponds, he said and added that steps would be taken to contain the wild pig menace reported in parts of Aruppukottai, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Kariapatti and Rajapalayam.

Pamphlets were distributed by officials to farmers on the dos and don’ts in this regard during the meeting.

When some farmers pointed out the need for opening direct purchase centres (DPCs) in the district, the Collector said he had ordered the setting up of 22 DPCs.

After there were appeals, he said the modalities would be examined and a DPC would be opened at Watrap.

The officials explained the simple steps to be followed by the farmers for registering their names on the e-portal through which they could sell their produce. By doing so, middlemen and tout menace could be prevented.

On farmers’ complaints on crop loss/damage due to the northeast monsoon, Mr. Meganath Reddy said surveys conducted revealed that 447 farmers lost ₹27.32 lakh and the details had been sent to the government for approval.

The farmers were urged to take insurance coverage for their crops before December 31.

District Revenue Officer Mangala Ramasubramanian, Project Director (DRDA) Thilagavathi, Joint Director (Agriculture) Uthandaraman and other officials participated.