Officials heap praise on members of SHGs and employees of panchayats at gram sabha meetings

Gram sabha meetings were organised in Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Saturday as part of the local governance day celebrations. These meetings were initially scheduled on November 1 but were postponed to November 23 after the State government declared a holiday on that date.

In Thoothukudi, District Collector K. Elambahavath participated in the gram sabha meeting at Thirupani Chettikulam village under Srivaikuntam union. He lauded the active involvement of self-help groups in the gram sabha meetings. He exhorted the people to explore agro-based industries such as horticulture, beekeeping, and vegetable gardening highlighting their potential to generate an additional income and foster future development.

The Collector urged the people to take a pledge on making their village open defecation free. He emphasised the importance of achieving 100% artificial insemination in cows and buffaloes. He assured the people that their requests on transport and electricity infrastructure would be addressed soon.

Appeal to women

Participating in the gram sabha meeting at Vellichandai village in Kurunthancode union, the Kanniyakumari District Collector R. Alagumeena stressed on the importance of pregnant women attending their monthly consultation to monitor their health during pregnancy. She said women’s education and empowerment played a key role in societal growth.

Tenkasi Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore attended the gram sabha meeting organised at Kanakka Pillaivalasi village under Tenkasi union. In the meeting, he appreciated the work of village panchayat employees, conservancy workers, and self-help groups for their contribution to the betterment of the village.

The gram sabha meetings across the districts reviewed the implementation of various schemes and projects aimed at the development of the villages, while focusing on identifying and addressing local issues through collective decision making.

